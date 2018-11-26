NHL 19: Deke Guide and Tutorial

(Image Source: EA Sports)

NHL 19 brings the same deke moves and deke controls as NHL 18, so you may have some experience in the bag. If not, this guide breaks down the controls for each of the best deke moves in the game. Be sure to have a skater of decent deking skill to pull off these moves as in NHL 19, those who lack skill can fail when trying to perform dekes and skilled moves.

Backhand Drag Shot

To start up this deke, press the right analog to perform a leg-kick and then use the right analog to pull the puck back and prepare for a shot. When you want to shoot, simply push the right analog forward.

To perform the Backhand Drag Flip, perform the same actions, but when you’re holding the puck back with the right analog, tap RB, or R1, to perform the flip.

Backhand Forehand Sweep

This is one of the more difficult dekes to perfect and deploy in open play, but those who perfect it can slip past opposing skaters.

For right-handed skaters (those who shoot right), pull back the right analog to hold the puck on the backhand, then hold LB, or L1, and then push both the left and the right analog towards the outside of the controller, and then move just the right stick back towards the center of the controller.

For left-handed skaters, perform the same steps but push both sticks towards the inside of the controller when your skater is set on the backhand, and then push the right stick towards the outside of the controller.

Between the Legs Deke

The Between the Legs Deke is a rather simple maneuver but is still very effective when trying to keep the puck or draw a foul.

All that you need to do is use the right analog to hold the puck behind you on the forehand. Then, when the puck is behind you, and you’re mobile, tap LB, or L1, and move the right analog from its holding position to its opposite corner, mirroring the movement of your on-screen skater.

Between the Legs Shot / Pass

For anything Between the Legs, the key is getting set. When you’ve got enough momentum, or have enough space behind you, press and hold the right analog and then tap LB, or L1. You will slowly lose your pace and won’t be able to skate when in this position.

From there, you can perform a Between the Legs Shot but moving the right analog upwards towards the goal, a Between the Legs Pass by pressing RT, or R2, or a Between the Legs Saucer Pass with RB, or R1.

One-Handed Deke

For this move, all you need to do is pull back the right analog to hold the puck on your backhand. Then, tap LB, or L1, and drag the right analog up to the 12 o’clock position. It sounds easy, but can be quite tricky when first trying it out.

One-Handed Tuck

When done well, this move can almost guarantee a goal when one-on-one with the goaltender.

For the One-Handed Tuck, use the right analog to pull the puck onto the opposite side of where you want to score or tuck – with a left-handed skater, you’ll most likely want to use a backhanded tuck, so keep the puck on the forehand with the right analog pulled back to the left. When you’re ready, press RB and LB, or R1 and L1, simultaneously; this will shift the puck over to the opposite side and guide it straight.

To score with this move, you’ll want to be bearing down on goal, wait for the goaltender to make a slight shift to cover the side that your stick is heading towards, and then tap the bumpers.

Tap Deke

The Tap Deke is an absurdly difficult deke to perform if not a particularly skilled NHL 19 player. Much like with the Backhand Forehand Sweep, the controls for left-handed and right-handed skaters differ.

For left-handed skaters, pull the right analog back to 7 o’clock on the forehand, tap LB, or L1, and then push both the left and right analog towards the outside of the controller at the same time, and then the right analog back inwards towards the center of the controller.

For right-handed skaters, pull the right analog back to 4 o’clock on the forehand, tap LB, or L1, and then push both the left and right analog inwards towards the center of the controller, and then the right analog back outwards.

Deploying this deke is rather difficult, isn’t an overly impressive play, and you’ll most likely lose the puck if you don’t get it right.

Jump Deke / Basic Deke

Basic dekes can be performed by tapping LB, or L1, and moving the right analog stick in a different direction. Pressing LB, or L1, and moving the right analog forward will perform a slick little puck flip and jump, which can be used to get over sliding defensemen.

If you're struggling to perform these dekes in-game, go into the practice mode and give yourself an open rink to test out the moves.