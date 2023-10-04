NHL 24 is one of the most anticipated sports games of 2023. The title has already entered early access and will officially launch in two days. Because of that, users want to know on which platforms the game will be available, especially if NHL 24 will mark the return of the franchise to PC.

It's been almost 15 years since NHL was last released for PC, with NHL 09 being the last edition to be released for the platform. Since then, PC fans have begged EA Sports for the game to come back.

So, will NHL 24 mark the highly anticipated return of the Franchise to PC, or will fans still need to wait at least one more year? Let's find that out right now!

Is NHL 24 coming to PC?

The short answer to this question is NO, NHL 24 won't be released for PC and the series hiatus from the platform will continue. This is unfortunate for PC fans who were hoping to see the series return to the platform, but it isn't a big surprise.

PC fans have been praying for a return of the NHL franchise but it seems that will not happen anytime soon. EA Sports has been focused on developing the game for the Xbox and PlayStation consoles since that is where the majority of the player base is.

Will NHL ever be released on PC again?

The NHL community on PC isn't big enough to make it worth it to develop the game for the platform. Porting a game from a console to a PC is not an easy task, and is much easier to just develop the game for the two biggest consoles in the market.

Unfortunately for every NHL PC fan in the world, we don't expect to see the game come back to the platform any time soon. It has been 14 years since the last PC edition of NHL was released, and nothing indicates EA is planning to make a return to the platform.

So, if you want to enjoy the latest edition of the best Hockey simulation game on the market, you will need to do it on one of the two last versions of the Xbox or PlayStation consoles.

