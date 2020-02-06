Xbox Series X: Head of Xbox says Cloud Gaming is the future - Project xCloud, Stadia, Sony & more

Microsoft caught the world off-guard by unveiling their next-gen console, the Xbox Series X, at The Game Awards back in December.

Series X’s specs will be the “most immersive console experience ever” according to Microsoft, and from what we’ve heard this may well be proven true.

Microsoft and Sony are pitted against each other in a next-gen console war, but interestingly enough, it has emerged that Head of Xbox Phil Spencer doesn't consider Sony or Nintendo as their main competitor (reported by Polygon).

A step too far?

It has emerged that the Head of Xbox, in a recent interview, has dismissed both Sony or Nintendo as their main competition, calling the Japanese publishers "out of position" in the market.

Spencer said:

“When you talk about Nintendo and Sony, we have a ton of respect for them, but we see Amazon and Google as the main competitors going forward"

Using "a ton of respect" and "not a main competitor" in the same sentence is a pretty conflicting message.

Spencer then added:

"I don’t want to be in a fight over format wars with those guys while Amazon and Google are focusing on how to get gaming to seven billion people around the world. Ultimately, that’s the goal”

It turns out, Spencer could just be talking about the potential of cloud gaming platforms, which Microsoft, Amazon and Google are all heavily invested in.

Cloud Gaming Services

Cloud gaming services, such as Google Stadia, Project xCloud, Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now, are likely the future of mainstream gaming.

So as it turns out, the comments Phil Spencer has made are not half as shady as we expected.

Interestingly enough, Spencer went on to comment that Microsoft is "willing to cooperate with Nintendo and Sony on initiatives like allowing gamers on the various companies’ systems to play with and against one another.”

The future could hold some collaborations that still seem entirely unimaginable to us in 2020.