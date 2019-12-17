Xbox Series X: The next-gen console has a much simpler name than originally thought: Just ‘Xbox’

The next-generation Xbox was officially unveiled last Thursday at the 2019 Game Awards in LA.

The Xbox Series X is part of the fourth generation of Xbox from Microsoft, following the original Xbox, the Xbox 360, and the Xbox One generations.

The console was introduced as the "Xbox Series X," but the way that name was presented was actually supposed to separate the words "Xbox" and "Series X".

Here we see 'Xbox' in a larger font than 'Series X', which was not clarified at The Game Awards presentation

It's a basic rebranding, but a meaningful one that could help to simplify the Xbox line for interested consumers.

It also clarifies Microsoft's intention with its console line.

A Microsoft spokesperson has backed this notion, saying:

"The name 'Xbox Series X' allows room for additional consoles in the future."

This paves the way for any new Xbox consoles to follow, such as the rumoured consoles codenamed Anaconda and Lockhart - the former being more high-end and the latter being a cheaper, streaming-focused console.

That said, there is plenty of information that Microsoft need to deliver as the year progresses.

Check in for the updates as we receive them.