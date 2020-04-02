header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Next-Gen

02 Apr 2020

Xbox Series X: Launch Lineup discussed by Head of Xbox - Launch Titles, Phil Spencer, Exclusives, Halo Infinite & more

Xbox Series X: Launch Lineup discussed by Head of Xbox - Launch Titles, Phil Spencer, Exclusives, Halo Infinite & more

Which titles have been confirmed for Xbox Series X's launch lineup? You can find out here!

Jump To
link decal

Launch Lineup

link decal

Confirmed Titles

In a recent interview with IGN, Phil Spencer (Microsoft's executive VP of Gaming) discussed the launch lineup for the upcoming next-generation console, Xbox Series X.

Set to release in the 'Holiday' period of 2020, Microsoft is still confident that it's next-gen Xbox will make it out on time, despite the issues associated with the spread of COVID-19.

Continue reading for all the details we have on Xbox Series X's launch lineup.

Launch Lineup

At the time of publishing, we know that the launch lineup consists of only one game - Halo Infinite.

master chief halo

MASTER CHIEF: We will be seeing the return of Xbox's most iconic franchise this winter

When asked about the launch lineup, Spencer did well to waffle around the topic, not really confirming anything.

READ MORE: PS5 and Xbox Series X development is unaffected by Coronavirus

Spencer actually commented on how he thought the Xbox One had too many games released on the launch day, saying:

"It doesn’t really help somebody to have eight games launched on one day, and I think you can pace those out”

This means we could be seeing just a few games launch with Xbox Series X this winter.

Confirmed Titles

Now, though there is currently only 1 game set to launch with Xbox Series X, we know of a few other games that will be coming to the next-gen console.

A futuristic shot from Cyberpunk 2077

DYSTOPIA: How will Mike Pondsmith's dystopian RPG Cyberpunk 2077 look on next-gen?

These include:

Interestingly enough, Cyberpunk 2077's developers recently confirmed that anyone who purchases the game on Xbox will get a FREE version of the game when next-gen launches.

Will the other studios make the same offer?

Only time will tell.

READ MORE: How to get Cyberpunk 2077 for free on Xbox series X

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy