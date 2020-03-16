Xbox Series X Controller: Compatibility, d-pad, connectivity & more

The world may be falling apart but Microsoft and the Xbox Series X is giving us something to look forward to.

The next-gen console is slated for release in late 2020 and has millions saving up for the new hardware.

With a new console comes a fresh controller to dominate your gaming life with.

Microsoft have lifted the veil on their latest piece of hardware. Let's see what you have to work with!

D-pad

D-licious: The crisp new D-pad on the Xbox Series X controller

The biggest visual change on the new controller is the new-look D-pad.

The hybrid look of the new D-pad allows for both crisp directional input and easy diagonals.

Compatibility & connectivity

The next stage in gaming is all about connectivity and compatibility, and the Xbox Series X controller is designed for just that.

You can connect your Xbox Series X controller to more than just a new Xbox. It will work on an Xbox One too!

The implementation of Bluetooth Low Energy means that pairing will be much easier too.

This controller will work on PC, Android, and iOS, so you can use it to dominate on mobile games as well as Xbox.

Multiple devices

NOT A FRIDGE: At least Microsoft are embracing the comparison

No longer will you need to re-pair your controller!

The new controller will remember devices, allowing you to switch between them almost seamlessly.