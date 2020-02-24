Xbox Series X Confirmed Specs: Graphics, game speed, gameplay, engine details, release date, price & more

The new Xbox Series X arrives towards the end of the year, with the Microsoft team releasing their new console during "Holiday 2020".

The actual name of the new console will simply be 'Xbox' - however, it will belong to Microsoft's new family of consoles, named Series X.

This means we can expect to see multiple consoles branded with the Xbox name.

Below, we outline everything you need to know about the new Xbox, including the specs, release date and how it might rank against Sony's PS5.

Xbox 2020 graphics

The Xbox One is a very, very different console to what Microsoft intended it to be when it launched back in 2015.

Gone is the Kinect, one of the system’s signature features, making way for more power to become a games console proper, rather than a 'family entertainment system' it was originally intended to be.

STAND UP: It's a flip design for the new Xbox

The result was what many people saw as an underpowered piece of kit - ultimately resulting in the Xbox One X, a supercharged version of the console using a very different technical architecture, which rocketed the Xbox into 4K territory (along with PS4 Pro).

What's clear from Xbox Series X is that Microsoft knows exactly what this is. The tower structure nods to gaming PC - and the performance will be some two times faster than the Xbox One X.

Xbox 2020 specs

KNOCKOUT: Sony won't have a chance to match that

Xbox Series X will be Microsoft's most powerful console ever. Powered by their custom-designed processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures.

Delivering four times the processing power of an Xbox One and enabling developers to leverage 12 TFLOPS of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) performance – twice that of an Xbox One X and more than eight times the original Xbox One.

Their patented form of variable rate shading (VRS) empowers developers to more efficiently utilize the full power of the Xbox Series X. Rather than spending GPU cycles uniformly to every single pixel on the screen, they can prioritize individual effects on specific game characters or important environmental objects.

WALKING ON WATER: Can the Xbox overcome

You can expect more dynamic and realistic environments powered by hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing – a first for console gaming. This means true-to-life lighting, accurate reflections and realistic acoustics in real-time as you explore the game world.

According to insider sources, the next Xbox will be more powerful than the PS5 and "set the benchmark" for console gaming.

What the consoles do have in common is that they'll likely have separate graphics chips, resulting in faster frame rates at higher resolutions. Native 4K, 60FPS, anyone?

GDDR6 graphics hardware will likely be powering the console, replacing GDDR5 tech built into the Xbox One X (and among other things that means better hair renderings).

Xbox 2020 release date

Gamers can expect to see the Xbox Series X console launch sometime between October and December 2020, in the ‘holiday’ window of 2020.

It shares the exact same rumoured launch date window as that of Sony’s PlayStation 5.

We may be able to take some clues of the exact date by looking into the past consoles Microsoft has announced.

The Xbox One was released on November 22, 2013, in North America, as the successor of the Xbox 360.

The 360, widely regarded as the best console in the Xbox's lifespan, was also released on November 22.

Looking at these, it looks as though the 22nd could be earmarked for release - however, this has not been confirmed by Microsoft.

We'll likely see the first glimpse of the Xbox 2020 at E3 in June, where it'll go head to head with Sony's PS5.

You can read more about the new Xbox 2020 here.