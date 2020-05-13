What is Unreal Engine 5 on PS5? Graphics, Gameplay, Consoles & more

They said they'd change the game, and with the first ever gameplay footage on PlayStation, boy, did they do it.

What we are all likely to experience on PS5 as now come to light, here's what we know so far.

Unreal Engine 5 Details

Unreal Engine 5 consists of two key components - Lumin and Nanite.

Lumin, for those who didn't study Latin, is to do with the improved lighting coming to Unreal Engine 5.

The lighting in the demo shown during Summer Game Fest, was extraordinary.

Not only did look incredibly realistic, but also how components in the game react to light - for example, cockroaches moving away from the shining of a light.

Nanite, on the other hand, is all about the detail.

Developers can drop film-quality assets straight into games without having to downgrade them.

They will be able to create images, characters, levels and environments using billions of triangle.

There will be detail down to the pixel, meaning you’ll get some of the most details graphics ever on PS5.

Unreal Engine 5 Reveal

Check out the first look at PS5 gameplay during Summer Game Fest!

Platform capacity

Unreal Engine 5 will be available on current gen consoles as well as the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Not only that, but you can also expect to see the game engine on PC and Mobile.

Epic Games just changed the game.

