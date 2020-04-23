Watch Dogs: Legion will allegedly Launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X - Launch Title, Ubisoft, Next-Gen, Trailer, Location & More

We're expecting Ubisoft’s third instalment to the Watch Dogs franchise to arrive at some point this year, and this time the action will be taken to the streets of London.

The original release date of Watch Dogs: Legion was set for March 6, 2020, but Ubisoft has since announced that it’s being pushed back.

However, we've now heard from a few reliable sources that Legion will release in the 2020 holiday period, alongside PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Launch Title?

Ubisoft has already confirmed that Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine and three other major games will all be coming to next-gen consoles, so we aren't particularly surprised.

THE PICKLE: Can you spot any of London's iconic landmarks in the background?

After all, the original Watch Dogs game benefited from releasing with the PS4 and Xbox One.

Considering all of this, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has recently revealed that the publisher is happy to delay games if PS5 and Xbox Series X get pushed back.

Though this is a strange announcement, it could be due to the publicity that the game will pick up if it is thought of as a next-gen launch title.

He added that Coronavirus' spread hasn’t significantly impacted the development schedule of Ubisoft's games.

Trailer

Ubisoft released a gameplay walkthrough at E3 2019, where we saw everything from a confused-looking grandma to a former spy character that players could control.

DYSTOPIA: The game is set in a futuristic, post-Brexit London

You’ll be able to recruit and play as any NPC in the game world, all in the name of building up a resistance force and freeing London from the grip of tyranny.

Every individual you meet in the open world will have a full set of animations, voice-overs, character traits and visuals that are guided by gameplay systems.

If you want to see more of Watch Dogs: Legion, there is 46 minutes of open world gameplay to get stuck in to.

Otherwise, head over to our hub article for more details about the map, location and characters.