Is UFC 4 on PS5? Smart Delivery, Backwards Compatibility, Details, and more

Will EA’s MMA title be heading to Sony’s Next-Gen console? Or will it stay in the PS4 division this time?

UFC 4 was announced with a bang and one of the big questions was if it was going to be playable on PS5.

Keep reading to find out!

Is UFC 4 on PS5?

UFC 4 was announced for PS4 and Xbox One, much like its predecessor. But does that knockdown future PS5 owners hopes of experiencing the title on next-gen?

Thanks to a few next-gen features, they may still be in luck.

READ MORE: UFC 4 Gameplay – Everything you need to know and more

Backwards Compatibility & Smart Delivery

You’ve probably heard this term thrown around a lot with anything next-gen. A console having backwards compatibility simply means that it can work with older games, controllers, and more.

So, with the PS5, that would mean that it could play PS4 games (maybe even older version too).

The good news is that you can indeed play UFC 4 on the PS5, however, it appears that they have no plans to release it specifically for next-gen at this time.

THE EAGLE SAYS NO! Play Khabib Nurmagomedov and go to town with the new grappling mechanics

We imagine this will extend to smart delivery/ smart download also, however this hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

UFC 4 is heading to PS4 on 14 August, however there hasn’t been an official confirmed release time for the game just yet.

You can read all about the PS4 version right here.