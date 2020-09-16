header decal
Back

Next-Gen

16 Sep 2020

PS5 Price, Release Date, Pre-orders revealed! Staggered release, cost, Sony & more

PS5 Price, Release Date, Pre-orders revealed! Staggered release, cost, Sony & more

Sony's fans finally have a date to circle and a price to save up for. Here's the PS5 details you need.

Gamers everywhere finally know the details they have been waiting for about Sony's amazing PS5.

The next-gen PlayStation is set to take the world by storm.

When can you get your hands on it? Keep reading to see all the details!

PS5 release date

The PS5 will land on in 12 November but only in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.

PS5 release dates 1

The rest of the world will have to wait until 19 November.

That means that all those games like FIFA 21 and Madden 21 you've been waiting to play on next-gen will get their free upgrades then!

However, NBA 2K21 fans will need to have pre-ordered the special PS5 edition or bough the Mamba Forever edition to experience true next-gen gameplay.

PS5 price

Microsoft made waves with its price point of $499/£449 for the Xbox Series X.

Well Sony has matched that, with the disc-version of the PS5 coming in at $499/£449.

xbox series x 1

BEAST: Microsoft's massive console is a big rival for Sony

The digital-only PS5 comes in at $399/£359.

PS5 pre-orders OPEN

Pre-orders are already open for the PlayStation 5!

ps5 preorder news 1

PRE-ORDER NOW: PlayStation 5 from Amazon

Exclusive games

Sony has a huge edge when it comes to console-exclusive games.

We already know that Spider-Man will be getting a PS5 sequel, while Gran Turismo 7 will arrive sooner rather than later.

During the PS5 Showcase an open-world Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy, is coming to PS5 - though it's not necessarily PS5 exclusive.

It's all squaring up to be an amazing generation of gaming for Sony and PS5 players.

