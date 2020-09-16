PS5 Price, Release Date, Pre-orders revealed! Staggered release, cost, Sony & more

Gamers everywhere finally know the details they have been waiting for about Sony's amazing PS5.

PS5 release date

The PS5 will land on in 12 November but only in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.

The rest of the world will have to wait until 19 November.

That means that all those games like FIFA 21 and Madden 21 you've been waiting to play on next-gen will get their free upgrades then!

However, NBA 2K21 fans will need to have pre-ordered the special PS5 edition or bough the Mamba Forever edition to experience true next-gen gameplay.

PS5 price

Microsoft made waves with its price point of $499/£449 for the Xbox Series X.

Well Sony has matched that, with the disc-version of the PS5 coming in at $499/£449.

The digital-only PS5 comes in at $399/£359.

PS5 pre-orders OPEN

Pre-orders are already open for the PlayStation 5!

Exclusive games

Sony has a huge edge when it comes to console-exclusive games.

We already know that Spider-Man will be getting a PS5 sequel, while Gran Turismo 7 will arrive sooner rather than later.

During the PS5 Showcase an open-world Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy, is coming to PS5 - though it's not necessarily PS5 exclusive.

It's all squaring up to be an amazing generation of gaming for Sony and PS5 players.

