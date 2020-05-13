PS5 DualSense vs DualShock 4 Controller: Differences – Specs, Features, Design & more

The PS5 controller has finally been revealed, but we really weren’t expecting it to look like this!

We have finally been introduced to the DualSense – the PS5 controller that has broken from the DualShock series.

The unexpected design already has the gaming community split down the middle, with some even comparing it’s retro-futuristic look to that of Sonny from the film I, Robot.

Regardless of how this brand new piece of kit looks, the Dualsense is filled to the brim with new hardware that really sets itself apart from the current PlayStation controller, the DualShock 4.

Continue reading as we compare these two controllers.

Design

So, the most obvious change in design is the colour, steering away from Playstation’s traditionally sleek black design to this hybrid of black and white.

SHAPE UP: The iconic DualShock controller design has now been left in the past

This was drawn upon in an official Sony blog post, which said:

“Traditionally our base controllers have a single colour,”

“As you can see, we went a different direction this time around and decided on a two-toned design.

“Additionally, we changed the position of the light bar that will give it an extra pop. On DualShock 4, it sat on the top of the controller; now it sits at each side of the touchpad, giving it a slightly larger look and feel.”

This post highlights how the dev team looked into improving what we already have in the DualShock 4.

Specs

The DualSense controller has seen some major internal changes since the DualShock 4, which is now nearly seven years old.

THE FUTURE: Adaptive triggers, haptic feedback and more awaits PlayStation gamers

“We had a great opportunity with PS5 to innovate by offering game creators the ability to explore how they can heighten that feeling of immersion through our new controller.”

“This is why we adopted haptic feedback, which adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud.”

“We also incorporated adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.”

Sony has clearly been working on heightening the feeling of immersion for gamers with these new features.

Features

Many gamers have noticed that the ‘Share’ button has been overhauled, but Sony has already explained the move.

SHARING IS CARING: The ‘share’ button has been replaced with the ‘create’ button

“For the buttons, you’ll notice there is no longer a “Share” button as we had with DualShock 4.“

“Don’t worry – it’s not going away. In fact, we’ve built upon the success of our Share button to bring you a new “Create” button feature.“

“DualSense also adds a built-in microphone array, which will enable players to easily chat with friends without a headset”, which will be ideal for gamers that want to jump into a quick conversation.”

What we can take away from all of this is that the DualSense will be a far superior controller to the ageing DualShock 4.

It is the first of its name, and rightly so.

