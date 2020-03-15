PlayStation Boss REVEALS tactics to beat Xbox Series X

Playstation Boss Hermen Hulst was recently interviewed on the Playstation Blog.

For those who may not know the man, the myth and the legend - Herman Hulst was the Managing Director of Guerrilla.

These guys were responsible for the incredible Kill Zone and Horizon Zero Dawn.

MAJESTIC: Horizon Zero Dawn won countless awards and praise from fans

The interview covers a lot, but what stood out the most was Hulst's reveal of how they're going to beat Xbox Series X.

"We’re very committed to dedicated hardware, as we were before. We’re gonna continue to do that. And we’re very committed to quality exclusives. And to strong narrative-driven, single-player games."

HAUNTING: The Last of Us 2 is sure to have an equally incredible story lined up

Playstation fans have been treated to a whole host of amazing exclusives - especially those with genuinely memorable stories.

Horizon Zero Dawn's story actually won a Writers Guild of America Award for Achievement in Videogame Writing, amongst others.

With Hulston sharing his commitment to strong, single player narratives, it's easy to see why games like Last of Us 2 are incoming.

READ MORE: PS5 vs Xbox Series X, what features can PS5 steal from Microsoft?

With information slightly hush on PlayStation Specs (apart from the recent cryptic leak from a developer), it's reassuring to hear that performance will take centre stage too.

Exciting times ahead! For everything next gen, keep checking in for updates as we get them!