FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
14 Jan 2020

Microsoft's E3 2020 could unveil huge news about Xbox Series X

The trade show could hold news fans are waiting for about Microsoft's next-gen console.

A milestone year for Microsoft

2020 is going to be a big year for gamers. Not only are triple-A titles like The Last of Us Part II and Cyberpunk 2077 set for release, but the console giants of Mircosoft and Sony are dropping their next generation of hardware.

A lot is already known about the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 even though neither will be out until at least October 2020, if not November.

It was confirmed yesterday that Sony will not appear at E3 2020, the second year in a row they are missing the massive industry trade show, which has left the platform wide open for Microsoft and their new Xbox.

Taking to twitter, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer gave fans a date to mark in their calendars.

Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, is excited to announce something at E3

Rumours are swirling that the Xbox Series X will be able to link up to the Steam & Epic Games stores, connecting PC and console gamers truly for the first time.

This could be confirmed by Microsoft at E3 2020.

Or it may be where they decide to announce some exclusive launch titles for the console that are currently lacking.

Either way, fans should mark 9 June - 11 June 2020 in their calendar, as something big is coming.

