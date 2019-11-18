header decal
18 Nov 2019

Google Stadia’s 12 game launch line up has just been bolstered!

Google Stadia adds 10 more games to their uninspired line up, just one day ahead of launch.

Original list

Last week, Google released the full list of titles that would be available at Google Stadia’s launch but received a substantial amount of abuse over the list’s lack of imagination.

The only redeeming factor was that Rockstar GamesRed Dead Redemption 2 was included, but it now looks like Google will be adding another 10 games for those who pre-ordered the console.

That said, it could take as long as two weeks for pre-orders to reach their destinations, so these additions better make it worth the wait.

New titles

Google's Phil Harrison took to Twitter today to announce the titles coming to Stadia.

The news was welcomed by gamers who have already pre-ordered the Stadia

Below is the updated list of titles that will be arriving on Google Stadia on November 19th:

Here’s the initial list of games that players could buy through Stadia’s servers:

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Destiny 2: The Collection (included with Stadia Pro subscription)
  • Gylt (exclusive to Stadia)
  • Just Dance 2020
  • Kine
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Thumper
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

The console looks intriguing, but Google could have done so much more to create a hype around the launch of their console.

Even the most exciting title on the list, Red Dead Redemption 2, could only be available to play in Europe thanks to the rest of the world’s lack of proximity to servers.

We’re going to have to wait until launch to know for sure, which will be on November 19th.

