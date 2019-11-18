Google Stadia’s 12 game launch line up has just been bolstered!

Last week, Google released the full list of titles that would be available at Google Stadia’s launch but received a substantial amount of abuse over the list’s lack of imagination.

The only redeeming factor was that Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 was included, but it now looks like Google will be adding another 10 games for those who pre-ordered the console.

That said, it could take as long as two weeks for pre-orders to reach their destinations, so these additions better make it worth the wait.

New titles

Google's Phil Harrison took to Twitter today to announce the titles coming to Stadia.

The news was welcomed by gamers who have already pre-ordered the Stadia

Below is the updated list of titles that will be arriving on Google Stadia on November 19th:

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Grid 2019

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Original list

Here’s the initial list of games that players could buy through Stadia’s servers:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection (included with Stadia Pro subscription)

Gylt (exclusive to Stadia)

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Samurai Shodown

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Thumper

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

The console looks intriguing, but Google could have done so much more to create a hype around the launch of their console.

Even the most exciting title on the list, Red Dead Redemption 2, could only be available to play in Europe thanks to the rest of the world’s lack of proximity to servers.

We’re going to have to wait until launch to know for sure, which will be on November 19th.