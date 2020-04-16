Crysis: Remastered – Will It Be On Next-Gen? PS5, Xbox Series X, Backwards Compatibility, Leak & More

The Remastered game is expected to release just before the next-gen launch window… how conventient!

Crysis is the futuristic first-person shooter series that has been doing the rounds recently after a strange series of cryptic tweets from the official Crysis Twitter account

Now it turns out that they could be related to a remaster of the original game!

The web developer on the official Crysis site accidentally left a massive hint in the header of the cookie policy page – it revealed that the game will launch on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

But that’s not all, as with the PS5 and Xbox Series X arriving later this year, there’s a good chance we could see the remastered title on next-gen consoles.

What we know so far

The information that leaked on the official site read:

OOOOPS: Gamers around the world were having a field day with this little gem

“From the makers of Far Cry, Hunt: Showdown and CRYENGINE, Crysis offers first-person shooter fans the best-looking, evolved, and innovative gameplay, enabling players to adapt in real-time to survive.

Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE’s native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch.”

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Crysis: Remastered

The back end also revealed the logo for the remaster, but with no release date offered, it’s anyone guess as to when the remaster will launch.

Could it come to Next-Gen?

The new graphic features and high-quality textures will look absolutely glorious on current-gen consoles.

FLAWLESS: This PS5 mock-up, based on the design of the DualSense controller, is absolutely stunning

However, in the scenario where you buy this game and buy either the PS5 or Xbox Series X, you’d like to think that the game will be playable with backwards compatibility.

READ MORE: PS5 ‘DualSense’ Controller Explained

What’s more, is that Cyberpunk 2077 fans playing on Xbox One will receive a free version of the game for Xbox Series X if they have already bought it – so why not Crysis?

You’d think that between these options, there must be a way for the remastered game to make it to next-gen.

Surely.