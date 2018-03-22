Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 5 reasons why LA Galaxy is the perfect move

(Photo credit: Станислав Ведмидь)

News has broke that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be leaving Manchester United imminently to join up with LA Galaxy.

The Swedish forward is on his way out of Old Trafford after weeks of speculation with just four months left on his contract.

Ibrahimovic has scored 29 goals in 53 games for the Premier League club, including two in the EFL Cup final win over Southampton last season.

Here's five reasons the switch Stateside makes perfect sense.