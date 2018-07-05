World Cup 2018: Who are the favourites at the quarter-finals stage?

REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Shock results, last-gasp winners and stunning strikes - this tournament has had it all so far but, with so many surprise scorelines, the script has been ripped up.

Current holders Germany became the third side in a row to be dumped from the tournament at the first hurdle after winning the previous edition when they were beaten by South Korea.

2010 winners Spain were beaten on penalties by host nation Russia in the Round of 16 as an already-rumbled knockout draw took another unexpected turn.

The results, while a shock, are a breath of fresh air, though one would now struggle to find a wallchart that still has the potential to deliver a 100% record. With all the surprises and the departure of some big-hitting nations, many of our pre-tournament favourite guesses are in the bin.

We look at the four sides who, on paper, are now the favourites to go all the way...