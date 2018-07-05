World Cup 2018: What happened the last time England faced Sweden?

REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sweden - possibly the weakest team on paper left in the game - have been playing careful, calculated football and wasting loads of goal-scoring chances during this World Cup. On Saturday, they come up against England - rarely producing anything from open play and weaned on set pieces.

Some predict this World Cup quarter-final will be painful to watch and a victory for either team could be down to a single defensive error.

However, previous meetings between Sweden and England were entertaining indeed. The last clash between these two sides saw the Swedes defeat the Three Lions 4-2 at the Friends Arena in 2012.

In the build-up to the Saturday quarter-final, RealSport recalls what happened the last time England faced Sweden.