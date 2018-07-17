World Cup 2018: France & Nigeria stars in U23 Player of the Tournament

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The age of the undiscovered footballer is dead. An influx of money and technology has put paid to that, but there remains something thrilling about a young player starring at the World Cup.

﻿Everybody loves an audacious talent, who uses the biggest platform of them to overthrow the established order. 2018 has been no exception.

Kylian Mbappe stole most of the headlines, as the 19-year-old bagged a goal in the World Cup final and impressed with his pure pace, but there are plenty of other young players who have improved their reputation over the course of the competition.

Here are five of the U23 stars to impress in Russia.