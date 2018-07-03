World Cup 2018: Sweden vs Switzerland - 5 things to look forward to

REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sweden look to continue an impressive start to the World Cup when they face a tough-to-beat Switzerland side in the Round of 16.

The Swedes surprised the football world when they emerged top of a group which featured the holders Germany, Mexico and South Korea.

Having beaten South Korea in the opening fixture, the Scandinavian nation were moments from claiming a huge point against Germany before Toni Kroos' curling effort stole the three points for his side.

That late goal looked to prevent the Swedes from going through, who needed to beat Mexico in the final game by more goals than Germany beat South Korea by.

A 3-0 win over El Tri, coupled with the shock win by South Korea over the Germans, saw the Swedes through to the knockout phases.

The route for the Swiss was simpler. Having held Brazil to a draw in the opening round of games, they then came from behind to beat Serbia in injury time.

Another injury time goal prevented a loss to Costa Rica as Switzerland finished the group stages in second place and undefeated on five points.

Here are five things to look forward to from the game: