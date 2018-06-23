World Cup 2018: Serbia 1-2 Switzerland - 5 things we learned

REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Switzerland blew open Group E after they became the first team to overturn a deficit and come out on top on Friday evening in Kaliningrad.

At the halfway stage, Serbia seemed to be cruising to a win which would have guaranteed their qualification to the Round of 16 in the 2018 World Cup.

By the 90-minute mark, though, they were left furious after a contentious penalty call played a part in an entertaining 2-1 defeat.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's early header looked to have set Serbia on their way before a piledriver from Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka squared things up in the second half.

Both teams had chances to win the game but it was the Serbians who were left aggrieved after Mitrovic was hauled down in the penalty area by two Swiss defenders and the decision of the referee not to give a penalty stood without being referred to VAR.

Xherdan Shaqiri then raced clear in the last minute of normal time to score on the counter-attack from a Serbian offensive.

Switzerland move to four points in the group with Serbia remaining on three, leaving both with a chance of qualification - though Serbia would have to beat Brazil to do so.

Here are five things we learned from the game: