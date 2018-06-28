World Cup 2018: Serbia 0-2 Brazil - 5 things we learned

REUTERS//Paulo Whitaker

Pre-tournament favourites Brazil safely navigated their way out of Group E after a 2-0 win over Serbia in Moscow.

Going into the final fixture knowing a draw would be enough to see them through to the knockout stages, the Brazilians showed glimpses of their growing potential as contenders to win the tournament after a slow start.

After being held by Switzerland in their opening fixture and needing added time to break down a stubborn Costa Rica defence, Tite's side had a chance on Wednesday to overturn their laboured performances.

﻿Serbia came into the fixture with their hopes of making the Round of 16 still very much alive having beaten Costa Rica in the first round of matches.

A goal in each half from Paulinho and Thiago Silva was enough for the Selecao to progress, although their performance still left more to be desired.

Here are five things we learned from the match: