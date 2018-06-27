World Cup 2018: Senegal vs Colombia – Lineups, Preview & Prediction

15:00 BST, Thursday 28th June, Samara Arena (Samara, Russia) BBC One

The only group to contain teams from four separate continents, Group H was arguably the hardest to predict prior to the opening ceremony.

Now heading into the last round of fixtures, three teams remain in contention of taking top spot. With Colombia trailing both Senegal and Japan by a point, José Pékerman’s side almost certainly need a win if they’re to progress into the knockout stages.

Although these sides have yet to face each other competitively, history suggests this should be an exciting clash. The only previous meeting saw Senegal fight back from 2-0 down to take a draw in their 2014 friendly and both teams have scored four goals from their first two group matches.

Last Time Out

Japan 2-2 Senegal

An enthralling game had Senegal twice take the lead only for the Blue Samurai fight back to end the match on even terms.

The African side began the better of the two and were worthy of their lead which came in the 11th minute. It was delivered through a catalogue of Japanese mistakes, eventually bouncing into the net off Sadio Mane’s shin after the Japanese 'keeper punched a weak shot onto the Liverpool forward.

Rather than push home their advantage, Senegal’s play became less urgent as the first half progressed.

REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

It took a memorable goal from Takashi Inui to bring Japan level, but in doing so, the game became more open.

Moussa Wague restored the lead midway through the second half, becoming the second-youngest African player to score in the World Cup when he swept the ball into the net.

A goalkeeping error - this time from Khadim N'Diaye - restored parity as the game finished with Japan the stronger team from an evenly contested match.

Poland 0-3 Colombia

The Polish team were sent tumbling to an early exit as Colombia recorded their first win in convincing style. The game had started slowly, Colombia finding it hard to break down a compact but unadventurous European side who stood before them.

With few chances of note during the first half, the match received a welcome injection of life just prior to half time. Poor marking from a short-corner left James Rodriguez plenty of time to pick out the head of Yerry Mina, the 6ft4 defender converting the cross unchallenged from four yards out.

REUTERS/Sergio Perez

After the break the match became more open as Poland pressed for a way back into the game. Colombia soaked up everything thrown at them and also found increased threat themselves playing on the break.

Two quick counter-attacks provided more distance in the scoreline, first Falcao then Juan Cuadrado applying the finishing touch to these moves. It was a professional and clinical performance from Colombia and was a fair reflection of their dominance in the game.

Senegal Lineup

Having switched from using two forwards in their opening game to a lone striker against Japan, Aliou Cisse could well stick with this more restrained formation against the Colombians.

Abdoulaye Diallo could replace N'Diaye in goal after losing his place in the team through injury during the qualifiers, coupled with N'Diaye's mistake against Japan.

The other most likely change would be for Cheikhou Kouyaté to replace Badou N'Diaye in midfield, however, the Stoke City player could keep his place in the starting lineup.

Colombia Lineup

Carlos Sánchez will be available for selection after serving his one-match suspension for the red card picked up against Japan, but Abel Aguilar (groin) was stretchered off against Poland and is unavailable.﻿

﻿ Wilmar Barrios is expected to keep his place alongside Sánchez at the base of midfield despite other options being available, but the defence and attack should both look the same as they did against Poland.

Key Battle: Moussa Wague (Senegal) vs James Rodriguez (Colombia)

There’s little doubt over who Colombia’s star player is. Having picked up the Golden Boot four years ago with a six-goal haul - that included the official goal of the tournament - Rodriguez is still the player who makes Colombia tick.

His seven World Cup appearances has seen him directly involved in ten goals and he was again their liveliest player in their last match.

The Bayern Munich forward ensured he issued a reminder of what Colombia were missing in their Group H opener with two assists against Japan - the first a pinpoint accurate cross that found Yerry Mina and the second a brilliant curling pass from the left flank to send Juan Cuadrado through on goal.

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Looking to stop him extending this impressive record, however, is a player who has shown great potential.

Senegal’s right-back has pace and energy to burn, something which saw him ably supporting his team’s attacking players against Japan.

While his attacking play has impressed, however, he’s shown room for improvement in the defensive side to his game and this will come under scrutiny on Thursday afternoon, especially if Rodriguez decides to target him as an area to exploit.﻿

Talking Points

The art of warming up

While Senegal’s fans have become known for the way in which they clean up at the end of a game, the players are making a reputation for themselves before the first whistle is even blown.

Their warm up prior to the game involves a well-choreographed dance routine which has caught the world’s attention.