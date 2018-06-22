header decal
22 Jun 2018

World Cup 2018 Round-up: Day 8

It's day eight and we are halfway through the second round of fixtures. The Kremlins are back in the basement to look over the action.

In this episode RealSport’s World Cup podcast, Jon Mackenzie is joined by three other Kremlins in the Basement: Alastair Pusinelli, Oli Stein & Callum Rice-Coates.

In the latest instalment of Kremlins in the Basement, we look back at yesterday's action including Croatia's heroic victory over Argentina as well as previewing England's second match of the campaign against Panama.

Full programme running order is as follows:

Denmark v Australia (2:00)

France v Peru (8:56)

Argentina v Croatia (12:32)

Saturday fixtures preview

Belgium v Tunisia (19:11)

Sweden v Germany (21:13)

South Korea v Mexico (24:33)

Sunday fixtures preview

England v Panama (27:49)

Japan v Senegal (36:31)

Colombia v Poland (40:18)

