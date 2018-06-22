World Cup 2018 Round-up: Day 8

In this episode RealSport’s World Cup podcast, Jon Mackenzie is joined by three other Kremlins in the Basement: Alastair Pusinelli, Oli Stein & Callum Rice-Coates.

In the latest instalment of Kremlins in the Basement, we look back at yesterday's action including Croatia's heroic victory over Argentina as well as previewing England's second match of the campaign against Panama.

Full programme running order is as follows:

Denmark v Australia (2:00)

France v Peru (8:56)

Argentina v Croatia (12:32)

Saturday fixtures preview

Belgium v Tunisia (19:11)

Sweden v Germany (21:13)

South Korea v Mexico (24:33)

Sunday fixtures preview

England v Panama (27:49)

Japan v Senegal (36:31)

Colombia v Poland (40:18)