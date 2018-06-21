World Cup 2018: Nigeria vs Iceland - 5 things to look forward to

REUTERS/Albert Gea

Iceland's highly anticipated World Cup debut ended with a memorable 1-1 draw against Lionel Messi's Argentina. Now, they'll look to go one better and claim World Cup victory number one.

Nigeria, meanwhile, must show more life than they displayed in a 2-0 loss to Croatia which slightly closed the window on their advancement.

Iceland may be the tournament's feel-good story as more of the world continues to take them seriously as a side. But a youthful Nigeria team expect to pose a serious challenge as they look to regroup and prove their own worth in Russia.

From passionate fans made for television to a manager perhaps on the hot seat, there is plenty about this match to look forward to. Here are five things: