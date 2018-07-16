World Cup 2018: Messi & Pavard feature in Goal of the Tournament

REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Les Bleus' young guns beat Croatia 4-2 to claim the trophy for the second time in Sunday’s World Cup final, 20 years after they won the tournament at home.

Russia 2018 was one of the most exciting World Cups in recent times, with upsets, VAR drama and thrilling last-minute winners. It didn’t disappoint in the quality of goals scored either, as we saw everything from long range pile drivers to well-worked team goals.

Which strike claimed the number one spot in RealSport’s rankings, though?