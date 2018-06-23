header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

23 Jun 2018

World Cup 2018: Japan vs Senegal: Key Battles

World Cup 2018: Japan vs Senegal: Key Battles

Japan and Senegal both won their opening fixture and now find themselves in a commanding position in Group H. Who can take advantage on Sunday?

Jump To

REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The two teams topping Group H may not have expected to be in this position when going into their opening fixtures. 

Nevertheless, Japan and Senegal sunk Colombia and Poland respectively 2-1 and this game now takes on a different tone: deciding who will likely win the group rather than who will finish bottom.

It is likely to be a tight game, with both sides wanting to avoid defeat rather than dominate the opposition. 

You can’t blame them, a loss for either side and suddenly their place in the Round of 16 is under threat with Colombia playing Poland later in the day.

The match could be decided in these three key battles between the sides:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy