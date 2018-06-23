World Cup 2018: Japan vs Senegal: Key Battles

REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The two teams topping Group H may not have expected to be in this position when going into their opening fixtures.

Nevertheless, Japan and Senegal sunk Colombia and Poland respectively 2-1 and this game now takes on a different tone: deciding who will likely win the group rather than who will finish bottom.

It is likely to be a tight game, with both sides wanting to avoid defeat rather than dominate the opposition.

You can’t blame them, a loss for either side and suddenly their place in the Round of 16 is under threat with Colombia playing Poland later in the day.

The match could be decided in these three key battles between the sides: