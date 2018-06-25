World Cup 2018: Japan 2-2 Senegal – 5 things we learned

REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Japan and Senegal ran out a 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon, setting up an intriguing set of fixtures to conclude Group H later in the week.

A win each from their opening games meant victory for either team would see them progress as group winners. While this may not have been achieved, their respective hopes of breaking out of the group still hold firm.

Senegal twice took the lead only for the Blue Samurai to pull themselves level on two occasions, leaving parity unbroken at the top of Group H.

In a game which pulsed with excitement and had the potential to swing permanently in either direction, the score-draw provided a just result.

But while we didn’t learn anything of the fate in this finely-poised group, there was plenty to be learned on a hot evening just east of the Ural mountains. Here are five things we learned.