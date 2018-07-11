header decal
11 Jul 2018

World Cup 2018: France 1-0 Belgium - 5 things we learned

World Cup 2018: France 1-0 Belgium - 5 things we learned

Didier Deschamps' France edged their way past Belgium to secure a place in their third World Cup Final.

Samuel Umtiti will grab the headlines after his second-half headed goal was the difference between the two sides but the French are deservedly on their way to a third World Cup Final. 

Belgian stars Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku struggled to make an impact against a well organised French defence as Roberto Martinez's side tripped at the final hurdle. 

For the French attack, chances were more frequent and perhaps they'll feel as though the scoreline could have been more comfortable.

They will now face either England or Croatia in the final and many will fancy Les Bleus' chances of going all the way.

Here are five things we learned from the match.

