08 Jun 2018

World Cup 2018: Five players to make major breakthrough in Russia

Which names will breakthrough onto the global stage and be on everyone's lips when the World Cup gets into full swing later this month? RealSport take a look

Reuters/STEFAN WERMUTH

The World Cup finals can turn good players into gods. Even if these guys have been playing well under the radar for a while, the next five weeks could change their lives forever. 

Four years ago James Rodriguez was already a good player that had moved to Monaco for around £40 million in 2013. But it was his performances for Colombia at the finals that propelled him to stardom and made him the most sought-after signature in world football. He moved to Real Madrid after the tournament. 

So who will shock and amaze the world this year?

