World Cup 2018: Five players to make major breakthrough in Russia

The World Cup finals can turn good players into gods. Even if these guys have been playing well under the radar for a while, the next five weeks could change their lives forever.

Four years ago James Rodriguez was already a good player that had moved to Monaco for around £40 million in 2013. But it was his performances for Colombia at the finals that propelled him to stardom and made him the most sought-after signature in world football. He moved to Real Madrid after the tournament.

So who will shock and amaze the world this year?