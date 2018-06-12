World Cup 2018: Five number twos to set the flanks alight

If you believe the prevailing wisdom, you'll know that the concept of defending is dead. Centre backs can no longer hold their line, and goalkeepers are favoured more for their kicking than their handling.

It's the position of fullback -or wingback-, however, that has been re-imagined most fully in the modern game. What was once the preserve of plodders has now become a vital position of attack.

Despite the likes of Kyle Walker and Cesar Azpilicueta excelling at right back, these names are likely to occupy roles in the centre of the defence, hence their exclusion.

With two days to go until ceremonies in Russia get underway, we take a look at five of the most dangerous right backs that will grace the tournament.