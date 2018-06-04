World Cup 2018: Five number tens that can light up Russia

Are there any football fans that can resist the allure of the elegant number ten? The touch and the panache. The skill and the creativity of a player lurking between the lines is a sight to behold, and Russia will play host to the very best of them this summer.

We take a look at the very best players that will be given the freedom to pick the lock this summer. And no, despite wearing number ten on his back, Neymar doesn't count.

There are various interpretations of what makes a true number ten. It's got to be the central player given absolute freedom to unlock the opposition defence, they're not always just a luxury player in 2018, but they are given complete responsibility to create.

Here are the best five going to Russia.