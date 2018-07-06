World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Belgium – 3 key battles

REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Ranked second in the world, Brazil have simmered their way through this World Cup. Undefeated and having picked up momentum with a relatively comfortable scoreline - if not an entirely convincing display over Mexico - they now face their greatest challenge yet.

Belgium are a team who believe it is their time to shine. Ranked only one place lower than their opponents, the Red Devils are on an almost equal footing to the pre-tournament favourites.

With both teams full of star names and attacking potential, this is arguably the most anticipated contest of the World Cup so far. But with so little separating these nations, where will the game be won and lost on Friday evening?