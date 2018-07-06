header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

06 Jul 2018

World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Belgium – 3 key battles

World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Belgium – 3 key battles

The second World Cup quarter-final pits the two highest-ranked teams left in the tournament against each other and promises plenty of excitement

Jump To

REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Ranked second in the world, Brazil have simmered their way through this World Cup. Undefeated and having picked up momentum with a relatively comfortable scoreline - if not an entirely convincing display over Mexico - they now face their greatest challenge yet.

Belgium are a team who believe it is their time to shine. Ranked only one place lower than their opponents, the Red Devils are on an almost equal footing to the pre-tournament favourites.

With both teams full of star names and attacking potential, this is arguably the most anticipated contest of the World Cup so far. But with so little separating these nations, where will the game be won and lost on Friday evening?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy