World Cup 2018: Brazil & France dominate Team of Last-16

The 2018 World Cup's last-16 did not disappoint.

There were penalty shootouts, scorching goals, late drama and Neymar on the floor once more. Some teams went home earlier than planned, with Russia knocking out Spain, whilst others have extended their stays unexpectedly.

All eight teams are now confirmed in the tournament's quarter-finals, giving us the opportunity to look back on an enthralling first knockout round. Some players disappointed, others shone through.

Here is the best XI of the last-16.