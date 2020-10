REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

On paper, this was an easy one to call. In reality, it was anything but.

When 90 minutes were up on the clock, Brazil still found themselves in a deadlock with their Central American opponents.

Six minutes later and the two-goal lead that they had managed to accrue made the scoreline look a lot more healthy.

But with the eyes of the world watching, the Brazilians will know that they were anything but convincing.

Here are five things that we learned from the game.