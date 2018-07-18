World Cup 2018: Barcelona and Real Madrid feature in RealSport's Top 5 centre-back's list

REUTERS/John Sibley

Defending is alive and well. That's what the 2018 World Cup has taught us.

With a raft of players putting in a series of monstrous performances for their country, it appears that the dearth of centre-backs that had plagued world football over recent years is finally passing away﻿.

﻿Take Raphael Varane, for example. A Champions League winners medal and a World Cup winners medal to his name in this calendar year, the Frenchman is yet to lose a final in his career.

In an age where it is the goalscorers who pick up the plaudits, it appears that it could be the goalstoppers who have the most impact upon the game.

With that in mind, here are five of the stoppers to impress in Russia: