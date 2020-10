REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Young stars have risen to the plate at this World Cup for a number of countries. Some, such as Kylian Mbappe, were already expected to flourish coming into the tournament, but others have been revelations in Russia.

RealSport looks at some of the U23 players who have impressed the most so far, and those who may play a crucial role for their nation in the closing stages of the 2018 finals.