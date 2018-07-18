header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

18 Jul 2018

World Cup 2018: 5 alternative Young Player award winners

World Cup 2018: 5 alternative Young Player award winners

Kylian Mbappe, inevitably, was named the Young Player of the World Cup after Sunday's final. But which other youngsters were deserving of recognition?

Jump To

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The award, in truth, was in the bag before the final. Kylian Mbappe had excelled in Russia: just 19-years-old and the key man in France's potent attack. When he scored from long distance against Croatia to seal the title, the praise was effusive and widespread.

Mbappe, then, was the obvious choice for the Young Player award. But such was his brilliance, other impressive youngsters were overshadowed, left in the dust as eyes were drawn towards Mbappe's blistering speed and unerring finishing.

Players aged 23 or under were eligible for the award and there were plenty who emerged as potential stars of the future at the World Cup. Here are five who might have taken home the highest accolade had Mbappe not shone so brightly:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy