header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

06 Aug 2018

Wolves: Is Adama Traore a one-trick pony or prodigy?

Wolves: Is Adama Traore a one-trick pony or prodigy?

The Spaniard with better dribbling stats than Messi is set to join Wolves, but is he too one-dimensional to succeed in the Premier League?

Jump To

(Photo credit: Ben Sutherland)

In 2017/18 perhaps the most interesting player in football was plying his trade in second tier football. A 22-year-old wide player who scored five goals and ten assists in the Championship, at face value Adama Traore may seem like a run-of-the-mill young player.

But make no mistake, Adama Traore is no ordinary wide player.

If football was simply about who could dribble the ball best over 20 yards, he'd probably be the world's best player. Don’t believe me? Watch the video below. Some of the runs are jaw-dropping. His explosive acceleration, sprint speed, stamina and close control present a lethal combination. 

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy