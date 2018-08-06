Wolves: Is Adama Traore a one-trick pony or prodigy?

(Photo credit: Ben Sutherland)

In 2017/18 perhaps the most interesting player in football was plying his trade in second tier football. A 22-year-old wide player who scored five goals and ten assists in the Championship, at face value Adama Traore may seem like a run-of-the-mill young player.

But make no mistake, Adama Traore is no ordinary wide player.

If football was simply about who could dribble the ball best over 20 yards, he'd probably be the world's best player. Don’t believe me? Watch the video below. Some of the runs are jaw-dropping. His explosive acceleration, sprint speed, stamina and close control present a lethal combination.