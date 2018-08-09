Wolves: Are they the best newly promoted Premier League side ever?

﻿REUTERS/John Clifton

Nuno Espirito Santo arrived at Wolves last summer and went about a revolution at the club to turn them into a Premier League side. They ultimately stormed the Championship, finishing with 99 points and took the title home.

Players like Ruben Neves — a record purchase for both the club and the division — Diogo Jota, and Leo Bonatini arrived and thrived at Molineux as the club pushed everyone out of their way on route to promotion.

Nuno has again been able to invest this summer and reports from Sky Italia today have linked them with a £38 million move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, an addition that would bring their spending to over £100 million.

Wolves recently completed a new club record deal for Middlesbrough's Adama Traore, who joins Joao Moutinho, Rui Patricio, Jonny and Raul Jimenez at Molineux, whilst the club are keen on Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leander Dendoncker

But are they the best side to be promoted to the Premier League? Here are the other candidates: