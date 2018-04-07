Wests Tigers vs Melbourne Storm: Five things we learned

What a time to be a Tigers fan? After being widely regarded as a favourite for the Wooden Spoon prior to the start of the season, they have proven all of those people wrong to start the season 4-1, including two victories against the reigning Premiers, the Melbourne Storm.

A late field-goal from Benji Marshall sealed the win for the honorary home side and continue their exceptional start to the season.

For the Storm, it is back to the drawing board as they lost back-to-back games and couldn't win to celebrate Craig Bellamy's 400th game in charge of the club.

This is five things we learned from the game: