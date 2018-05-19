West Ham: Three candidates to replace David Moyes

REUTERS/David Klein

After it was announced on Monday that David Moyes had left West Ham, speculation has been rife about who will take over.

Securing a successor appears to be moving a lot faster than it is at Everton where it was announced that Sam Allardyce was leaving on the same day.

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca was linked to both jobs but has quashed any speculation after committing his future to the Ukrainian club by signing a new deal.

In light of the names being linked, it appears that West Ham's management recruitment strategy is similar to that of their player recruitment: those who once enjoyed success at the top-level in years gone by.

But unlike the likes of Patrice Evra, Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta, these are figures who don't rely on their ever-decreasing fitness and ability to play.

Here are the three names that are linked with the job: