West Brom 1-0 Spurs: 5 Things We Learned

(Photo Credit: Reuters/Phil Noble)

Saturday’s game between West Brom and Spurs would always mean something. Mauricio Pochettino, however, would have been hoping to back in August that a trip to the Hawthorns could have been decisive in his side’s aims for the season.

The Black Country should have been a difficult stop, a proving ground where Spurs' pretenders proved their championship mettle. Instead, Darren Moore is the man exceeding expectations.

The Baggies' temporary coach knelt motionless as Jake Livermore bundled in a late winner. In a game that ended Spurs season on the sourest of notes, here are 5 things we learned.