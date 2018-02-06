Watford 4-1 Chelsea : 5 things we learned

(Photo credit: James Boyes)

After months of speculation, Antonio Conte’s future may finally have been decided.

Just days after an embarrassing home defeat to Bournemouth, his side travelled to Hertfordshire to face Javi Gracia’s Watford.

The H﻿ornets hadn’t won yet in 2018, with Everton’s pursuit of Marco Silva seeing the Portuguese manager sacked without ceremony.

His replacement might have predicted a tight encounter, hoping to contain a team with wounded pride and an eye on the Champions League places.

Even if they make it, Antonio Conte will almost certainly not be in the dugout. The Italian ignored interest from Inter Milan this summer, only to endure a difficult transfer window that saw none of his transfer targets landed.

He has appeared sullen all season, with his post-match interview reflecting his frustration with the club’s hierarchy.

“I try to do my job,” he told Sky Sports. “This is enough. If they think otherwise, they can take their decision.”

Clearly, Chelsea are a club in crisis. In a game that will only worsen the mood at Stamford Bridge, here are five things we learned.