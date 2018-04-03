header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

03 Apr 2018

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets: Lineups, preview & prediction 4/3/18

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets: Lineups, preview & prediction 4/3/18

A pair of playoff-bound teams trying work their point guards into postseason shape meet Tuesday night when the Houston Rockets host the Washington Wizards.

Jump To

Houston (62-15) have wrapped up home-court advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs as the top seed but had their 11-game winning streak snapped Sunday with a 100-83 loss at San Antonio.

James Harden scored 25 points and Eric Gordon added 18, but the Rockets shot a season-low 33.8 percent as they rested Chris Paul, who sat out for the fifth time in six games due to a hip injury. Houston also made a season-low seven 3-pointers, just the fourth time this season they were held under double digits in treys.

Washington (42-35) finally clinched a playoff berth Saturday night, then had an absolute clunker the following day against Chicago with a 113-94 defeat to the 51-loss Bulls. The Wizards held out John Wall, who made his return Saturday night against Charlotte and had 15 points and 14 assists after missing 27 games following knee surgery, since they were playing on back-to-back days.

The loss prevented them from gaining any separation on Miami, whom they lead by one game for the Southeast Division title, and all but assured the Wizards they would finish no better than the No. 6 seed as they trail Indiana by four games with five remaining.

While this is the second game of a three-game road swing for Washington, the last two legs will be challenging since they also play at Cleveland on Thursday night.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy