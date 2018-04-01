News 01 Apr 2018 Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Lineups, preview & prediction 4/1/18 The Jazz and the Timberwolves square off in Salt Lake City, with playoff seeding still very much on the line. Jump To Three keys to the game Matchup to watch Jazz projected starting lineup Timberwolves projected starting lineup Fantasy tip Betting tip Prediction TV info Three keys to the gameMatchup to watchJazz projected starting lineupTimberwolves projected starting lineupFantasy tipBetting tipPredictionTV info