REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

In 2013, it was Bernardo Silva. In 2015, it was Marco Asensio. In 2016, it was Kylian Mbappe.

Many youth tournaments allow future stars to come to the fore but few do it with such regularity as the Under-19 European Championships.

With the annual tournament wrapping up last Sunday, it’s time to highlight the five best performers from the competition.