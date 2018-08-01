Tottenham: Winners & losers of the International Champions Cup tour

REUTERS/Eric Miller

Embarking on a customary pre-season tour to play in the International Champions Cup, Tottenham finished the tournament with two victories and penalty shootout defeat against three European heavyweights - Roma, AC Milan and Barcelona, respectively.

It was a promising pre-season campaign, especially given the context. Spurs had nine World Cup semi-finalists enjoying an extended break, which meant Mauricio Pochettino had to project his faith into his youth players to perform in pre-season.

Instead of being outclassed, it was an opportunity that these academy graduates seized with both hands, as the likes of Luke Amos particularly impressed. Such promising individual performances and encouraging results should somewhat lift the doom and gloom shrouding North London at present, perpetuated by their worrying lack of transfer activity.

Here are the winners and losers of Spurs' ICC campaign.

Winners