Tottenham vs Arsenal: How Arsenal can beat Spurs again

(Photo credit: Erik)﻿

Arsenal have to beat Tottenham tomorrow. It's that simple for Arsene Wenger, whose job will be in real jeopardy if he fails to qualify for the Champions League for a second successive year.

His opponents are fifth in the table and four points ahead, having obliterated Manchester United and stifled Liverpool in recent weeks.

After an uncertain start, Mauricio Pocchetino’s men are in prime form and will be confident of beating a side that has gained just one point from each of its away fixtures this season.

Traditionally, Arsene Wenger foregoes the kind of detailed instructions favoured by his contemporaries. He trusts his players implicitly, investing in their ability to find solutions and be creative on the pitch. When it works, his side are a joy to watch.

Too often over the past decade, however, it hasn’t worked. His players have looked lost, surrendering tactical battles easily and collapsing regularly to heavy defeats.

﻿If Arsenal are to nab a result at Wembley tomorrow, then, they must line-up as follows: